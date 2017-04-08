Drivers welcome setting up of road services tribunal

Public and Private Drivers Association of Zambia President Josiah Majuru has welcomed the setting up of the Appeals Tribunal on Road Services.

Mr Majuru says this will allow persons aggrieved by the decisions of the Road Transport and Safety Agency have their cases heard in the quickest time away from the courts.

He notes that the tribunal has been constituted at the right time when the country has pending road services cases some of which have halted businesses for some players in the road transport sector.

Mr Majuru has urged the three member tribunal to be quick in hearing and disposing of cases.