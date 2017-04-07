ZANEC doubts capacity of local authorities to manage primary schools

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has doubted the capacity of local authorities in the country to manage primary schools as mandated by the amended Constitution.

ZANEC Board Chairperson Kabika Kakunta says local authorities have shown that they have many challenges and that burdening them with handling primary schools maybe too much for them.

Mr. Kakunta has told QTV News that education is critical to the development of the nation and therefore must not be compromised.

He has proposed that the government takes a phased approach by way of a pilot project and see how it works.

Mr Kakunta says it will be important to first of all test the local authorities with fewer schools and see how they perform before transferring the management of all the primary schools to them.