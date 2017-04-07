Zambia remains a democratic state – Mulenga

Government has dismissed assertions that Zambia is slowing being turned into a Police State under President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Kampamba Mulenga says it is also uncalled-for for anyone to liken Zambia to a banana republic.

Ms Mulenga who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says Zambia remains a democratic state.

In an interview by telephone, Ms. Mulenga has told QTV News that she does not think that refusing to allow one political party from holding a rally should be the basis upon which to call Zambia a banana republic.

Ms. Kampamba says it is important for stakeholders misconstruing facts to understand that while Zambia is still a democracy, government cannot allow anarchy to take place in the Country.

She has wondered why government should be made to allow anarchy to take place because of one political party such as the UPND when Zambia has several political parties.

Ms. Kampamba says the fact that government has been dialoguing with other opposition political parties with the exception of the UPND, is also evidence enough that it is receptive to criticism.

She states that government will however not engage in dialogue with the UPND until the opposition party recognizes President Lungu as Zambia’s legitimate Head of State.