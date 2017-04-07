ZACL happy with expansion works on KKIA

The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) is happy with the progress on the construction works to expand the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka.

ZACL Communications and Brands Manager, Mweembe Sikaulu has told QTV News that the US$360 million project is expected to be completed by 2019.

Ms Sikaulu says construction works on the rescue and fire services facility are almost done with over 90 percent of works completed.

She adds that works on the VVIP or Presidential lounge are also progressing well with 50 percent of works already completed.

Ms Sikaulu says the works on the new terminal building as well as the hotel are progressing well.

She states that it’s expected that once new terminal building is opened to the public, traffic at the airport will increase to about 6 million per annum.

Meanwhile, Ms Sikaulu has disclosed that the corporation has invested about US$ 1 billion in various projects at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone,Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International in Ndola and Mfuwe international airport .