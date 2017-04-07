YALI warns political parties of possible de-registration

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has threatened to drag political parties not subscribing to their mandate in line with amended constitution to the Constitutional Court for possible de-registration.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza has told Qtv News that the constitution is clear in Article 60 that any political party that is not subscribing to its mandate can be de-registered.

Mr. Mwanza says if political parties more especially the ruling PF and UPND, continue to use youths as tools of violence the organization will be left with no option, but drag them to the Constitutional Court.

He says it is unfortunate that all the efforts of stakeholders in ensuring that youths are not used as tools of violence are in vain as politicians are not willing to leave out young people in their political violence agenda.