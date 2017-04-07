Patience holding police from arresting people committing treason

The Zambia Police has warned that it’s a treasonable offence for anyone to suggest that President Edgar Lungu is not President and should therefore not be recognised as such.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the Police are only being patient with people who are publicly saying they do not recognize President Lungu’s legitimacy.

Ms. Katongo says had the Police not been patient, many people who asking others not to recognize President Lungu would be behind bars.

In an interview with QTV News, Ms. Katongo says the Police would have in fact been accused of having been sent to arrest such people.

Ms. Katongo says Zambia Police has however restrained itself notwithstanding the continued issuance of statements bordering on treason both in the media and in public.

She states that what the Police have been doing in the interest of safeguarding national security is to stop people who claim they do not recognize President Lungu from holding political rallies.