Liberia in freefall in Fifa rankings

Liberia were the biggest losers in Fifa’s world rankings for April, dropping 39 places to sit in 141st spot – and a lowly 40th best in Africa.

Their position is only 19 places better than their worst ever ranking of 160th place, which they occupied in 2010.

The west African country have been has high as 73rd spot, in 2001, when they could still field former world player of the year George Weah.

Nigeria and Tunisia have swapped in the only moves in the African top 10.

Africa’s top 10 in Fifa’s rankings for April (last month’s rankings in brackets):

1 (1) Egypt

2 (2) Senegal

3 (3) Cameroon

4 (4) Burkina Faso

5 (7) Nigeria

6 (6) DR Congo

7 (5) Tunisia

8 (8) Ghana

9 (9) Ivory Coast

10 (10) Morocco

