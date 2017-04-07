Govt urged to encourage competitiveness among farmers

Government has been urged to seriously consider creating an enabling environment that will encourage Zambian farmers to be competitive.

Buy Zambia Campaign Executive Director, Evans Ngoma has particularly implored government to implement the proposal to introduce surtax on imported farm products.

Mr. Ngoma says government should do so especially in view of the challenges brought to the fore during Wednesday’s stakeholders meeting which are hindering local farmers from being competitive.

He has told QTV News that the fact the Ministers of Agriculture and Commerce attended this meeting, it’s hoped that resolutions will be made on the recommendations farmers submitted.

Mr. Ngoma says by consulting the farmers on the challenges they are facing, government is on the right path of transforming farming into a business.

He notes that Zambia has a great opportunity to grow its economy through the diversification of the Agriculture industry.