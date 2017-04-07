CCZ in Eastern Province calls for tolerance among politicians

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) in Eastern province has called for tolerance and forgiveness among political parties in Zambia.

CCZ Provincial Chairperson Sonye Banda says the church is concerned with the current happenings in the political arena.

Reverend Banda is urging the two major political parties the PF and UPND to help diffuse the political tension in the Country by exercising maximum tolerance.

He notes that the hope of the CCZ is that the attitude of political leaders towards each other will change now that the election period is passed.

Reverend Banda has advised political leaders to realize that the power they seem to be fighting for is about serving the people of Zambia.

He has wondered of what purpose and gain this fight will be if the Zambian people whom they want to serve are dying.