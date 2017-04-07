Act within the law, ZCID advises political parties

The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has advised political parties to act within the law to avoid coming into confrontation with law enforcement agencies.

ZCID Acting Executive Director Rosemary Phiri says her organization has learnt of the recent violence that took place in Kanyama with great sadness.

Ms Phiri has since urged the Zambia Police Service to ensure that all political parties are protected from violent activities.

Meanwhile, MMD Felix Mutati faction National Secretary, Raphael Nakachinda has told QTV News that political parties must avoid politics of provocation and defiance.

Mr Nakachinda says this will not help the nation in any way.

He has accused the opposition UPND of being the major culprit when it comes to practicing politics of defiance.