ZATU welcomes compulsory singing of national anthem in schools

The Zambia Teachers Union (ZATU) says the directive by government to all public and private schools to ensure that the singing of the national anthem is compulsory will rekindle patriotism in the country.

ZATU Spokesperson Kangwa Musenga says it is clear that not all pupils are able to sing the national anthem in full and therefore the directive is timely.

Mr. Musenga, who is also PROTUZ General Secretary, tells QTV News that the teacher union has since communicated with members to ensure that they support this noble cause by the government.