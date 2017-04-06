REA unveils K16.1 million worth of projects for 2017

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has disclosed that it will this year alone develop a stretch of 423 kilometers new grid extension projects at a total cost of K16.1 million.

REA Corporate Affairs Manager, Justine Mukosa has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the 2017 grid extension projects include; Chimpempe in Kawambwa, Mambwe Mission, Milenge and Kataba in Nalolo District.

Mr. Mukosa says the authority has also set aside K27.9 million to buy materials for implementation of grid extension projects.

He says the authority will further spend a total sum of K14.3 million on labour to complete the grid extension projects started between 2014 and 2016.

On the 2016 Solar Energy Projects, Mr Mukosa says the authority has continued to implement the sustainable solar marketing package programme that commenced in 2016 which are in Ikeleng’i in North Western Province, Chama District of Muchinga Province and Lundazi in Eastern Province.

He explains that under this project, the authority will install solar home systems on 28 schools, 96 staff houses, three chiefs’ palaces, one local court, 7 rural health centers and 12 rural health centers staff houses in the three districts.