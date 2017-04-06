Lungu is a democrat – Mwila

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says President Edgar Lungu will never impose his will or that of the ruling party on the Zambian people.

Mr Mwila says Zambians should be guaranteed that President Lungu is a democrat who values dialogue.

He says this is why government has embarked on consultations on whether Zambia should leave or maintain its membership to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mwila has since urged Zambians to continue appreciating and supporting President Lungu’s style of leadership.

He says President Lungu is a democrat and that there is no way he could have used the pretext of saving money to deny Zambians their right to be part of such an important decision making process relating to the ICC membership.

And Mr. Mwila has announced the appointment of Sunday Chanda as PF Media Director.

He says the decision to appoint Mr. Chanda to head the party’s media directorate follows consultations with President Lungu.