Hugo Broos ‘does not want to leave Cameroon’

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has insisted he wants to stay in the job, just a week after saying he was seriously considering his future.

The Belgian had threatened to quit over management and funding problems but after a meeting with sport authorities has changed his stance.

Broos also rejected speculation he had applied to be coach of Ghana, who have now appointed Kwesi Appiah.

“I don’t want to leave Cameroon,” the 64-year-old Broos said.

“If I was going to leave Cameroon I would have done so a long time ago.

“If there is a huge interest in Hugo Broos as coach it is normal. We won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, we are the best team in Africa and we are at the summit of African football.

“It is evident countries and clubs are looking for a coach contact me, it is normal. But I have a contract with Cameroon that expires in February 2018.

“If other clubs or countries want me as coach they need to make a proposition and there has been no proposal so far.

“There is no reason for me to leave Cameroon now. I have already spoken with the FA president on the prolongation of my contract and I am ready to sit at the negotiating table.

“Forget my departure and what is written that I have applied to other federations or clubs, it is a big lie. I have no reason to apply for another club or country, I am concentrating on Cameroon.

“There are challenges ahead, in the months of June and September, and the Africa cup of Nations, and it is necessary to end this episode and concentrate on the team.”

Cameroon will play in the Confederations Cup in Russia and face Nigeria home and away in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Broos also apologised for his comments in Brussels last month when he blamed poor preparation and delays to the players’ pre-match meal for a 2-1 defeat by Guinea.

“I must have exaggerated and humiliated the Cameroonian people and I ask for forgiveness,” he said.

“However, I think we made huge efforts to arrive where we are, we need bigger efforts to remain where on top and everyone should be conscious of moving in the same direction and forget personal interests. All has been said and from today we need to focus on the football.”

Cameroon Football Federation president Tombi A Roko Sidiki said: “After carefully scrutinizing issues, we observed that it was a misunderstanding which led the hotel to close the doors of the restaurant to give players their meal an hour-and-a-half late.

“We are going to ensure such an incident does not happen in future to tarnish the image of our country.”

BBC SPORT