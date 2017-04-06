Govt’s ability to exceed first quarter revenue target is positive- Nkhoma

Former Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Noel Nkhoma says government’s ability to raise domestic revenue above target in the first quarter of 2017 is a positive sign.

Mr. Nkhoma says if the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) can exceed its first quarter tax collection target by K140 million, it can only means that government is working.

He has however told Qfm News that he has issues with the tax measures that government has put in place in the national budget which have enabled ZRA to exceed its revenue target.

Mr. Nkhoma says he finds ZRA’s approach to tax collection to be unorthodox notwithstanding the fact that tax compliance is important to the budgeting process.

He also notes that the current Pay As You Earn (PAYE) threshold as prescribed in the national budget is also more of punitive than equitable tax.

Mr. Nkhoma says the few who are within the tax catchment area are in fact being punished with such taxes for the simple reason that government has not broadened its tax base.