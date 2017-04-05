ZRA exceeds revenue target

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has exceeded its 2017 first quarter revenue collec tion target by K140 million.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda told journalists in Livingston today on the sidelines of an Economic Indaba on repositioning the Zambian Capital Markets as an enabler to sustainable economic development, organized by Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Chanda says the authority had targeted to raise eight billion two hundred and thirty three kwacha, but has managed collect about eighty billion three hundred and seventy three kwacha.

He has attributed this to measures announced by Finance Minister Felix Mutati in the 2017 budget which ZRA is implementing in collecting the much needed revenue for the government.

And Finance Minister Felix Mutati says government is pleased that ZRA has exceeded its revenue target for the first quarter.

Mr Mutati says this will go a long way in helping to resolve the current economic challenges in the country.