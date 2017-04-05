ZNFU seeks ban on imported farm products

Government has engaged the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) on the request to impose a ban on the importation of selected farm products.

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says the selected farm products include bananas, wheat, Irish potatoes, peas, and crude edible oils.

Ms. Siliya says from livestock list the request is that government bans importation of among others, chicken, beef, milk powder, long life milk and frozen lamb.

She says government has however taken note of the other observations that Zambia does not yet have the capacity to produce some of these selected farms products.

Ms. Siliya says government through her Ministry and the Ministry of Commerce wants to further consult with the various stakeholders on the request that has been made by the farmers.

The Minister was speaking in Lusaka today at a consultative meeting on the request made to government that it bans importation of some selected farm products.

Speaking at the same meeting, ZNFU representative Graham Rae observed that if Zambia has to grow its horticulture and vegetable industry, there is need to come up with rules.

Mr. Rae who is also Zambezi Ranching and Cropping Limited Managing Director suggested that any importation of vegetables in the Country be approved by a committee on imports.

He noted that such rules are already being applied in Countries like Botswana.