UPND has no right to refuse to recognize Lungu – Sikota

Constitutional lawyer Sakwiba Sikota says it is wrong for the opposition UPND to assume that it has a right whether or not to recognize President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Sikota says the fact that President Lungu has been inaugurated as Republic President means that that his inauguration is law.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Sikota who is also opposition United Liberal Party (ULP) president says failing to recognize President Lungu as Head of State amounts to breaking the law.

Mr. Sikota says President Lungu will only stop being Republican President if the Court happens to nullify his Presidency.

He states that not until this happens, President Lungu will continue being Zambia’s President whether the opposition UPND likes it or not.

Mr. Sikota says this however, does not mean that the UPND can now abandon its court case relating the presidential petition.

He says the UPND has a right to go to Court.