Saileti praises versatile Musonda

Nkana coach Zeddy Saileti has commended winger Shadreck Musonda for his defensive duties after they went a man down in Sunday’s 2017 Charity Shield final against Zesco United.

Musonda dropped to right-back in the 52nd minute after defender Donashano Malama was red carded by referee Wellington Kaoma for a foul on Zesco fullback Ben Adama.

Zesco beat Nkana 2-0 in Charity Shield final played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“It was not our plan. You know it was the red card that caused that change and I thought the pressure was too much for the player, who was on the bench, to come on and play at right-back,” Saileti said.

“Shadreck started the game so it was easy for him to continue and he has played there before.

“It worked and he did well and I commend him for that.”

It was not the first time that Musonda was at a centre of a radical tactical change in a match after Nkana were down to ten men.

In the 2015 season, Musonda replaced goalkeeper Scott Ngokane, between the posts in the 68th minute, of Nkana’s 0-0 away draw at Green Eagles in a FAZ Super League game played on April 25 in Choma.