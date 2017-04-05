Reduced load shedding to spur production – ZAM

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) is confident that the reduced hours of load shedding will lead to increased production by manufacturing companies in the country.

ZAM President Rosetta Chabala has told QTV Business News that when load shedding was at its peak, production in the sector reduced by about 40 percent.

Ms Chabala says if the current trend of electricity availability continues, production in the manufacturing sector is likely to double considering that most manufacturing companies have even started working at night.

She explains that manufacturing companies were made to work at night at the peak of load shedding, a trend which has since continued even with the reduction in load shedding.