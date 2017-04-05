President Lungu orders protection of water sheds

President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection to protect water sheds in the country.

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Lloyd Kaziya has told journalists shortly after presenting his 2016 fourth quarter ministerial report to President Lungu at State House that the President also wants the ministry to ensure the people of Zambia are provided with safe water.

Mr. Kaziya states that the President has also observed the need to protect water catchment areas so as to improve on water management in the country.

He says President Lungu has further tasked his ministry to grow the water sector from the current 40 percent to higher percentages in a bid to improve water supply in the country.