Parastatals should be profitable – Mushimba

Government has noted the need for all parastatal companies to be viable and profitable in order to help in raising the much needed revenue.

Transport and Communications Minister, Brian Mushimba has told journalists at State House shortly after presenting his 2016 fourth quarter ministerial report to President Edgar Lungu that under his ministry, only ZAMPOST and National Airport Cooperation are profitable and have paid dividends to government.

Mr Mushimba says the Head of State has observed the need for these parastatal companies to be creative and make a profit for the government.

He says the trend by parastatal companies to look out to government for financial assistance should be discouraged but that companies should instead make some profits for themselves and for government.

Meanwhile, Mr Mushimba says President Lungu has guided that ZICTA and ZAMTEL intensify efforts in ensuring there is cyber security in the nation.

He says it has come to his attention that some people are in the habit of creating fake social media accounts and swindling people of their hard earned money, thus the need to curb such vices.