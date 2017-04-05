DEC nabs Mtendere Bus Conductor for drug trafficking

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a 22 year-old Bus Conductor of Mtendere for trafficking in heroin.

Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo says Gibson Nyirenda, 22, a Bus Conductor of Mtendere East in Lusaka has been arrested for trafficking in 21 sachets of heroin.

Meanwhile, the Commission has in other parts of the country arrested twenty (20) people for unlawful cultivation and trafficking in cannabis.

Those arrested and jointly charged include Ken Sakala, 35, a businessman of Tembe village in Nyimba District and Dina Tembo, 35, a small scale farmer of the same village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 102.3kg and trafficking in loose cannabis weighing 7.1kg.

Others arrested include Charles Casto Machewu, 53, a small scale farmer of Imbunda-Lunga area in Mwinilunga District for trafficking in 10.5kg of cannabis, Constantino Mumba, 24, of Zambia compound in Serenje District for trafficking in 5.28kg of cannabis and Albert Kasuba, 34, a small scale farmer of Chabukwa village in Nchelenge District for trafficking in 3.93kg of cannabis.