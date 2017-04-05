HEADLINES

Chipata city council destroys 210 liters of Tujilijili

Chipata City Council has destroyed 210 liters of liquor sachets popularly Known as Tujilijili that were confiscated between the months of October and December last year.

Public Relations Officer Taonga Kaonga says the destruction is in line with Article 22 of 1992 which mandates the council to confiscate products that do not meet the required standards.

Ms Kaonga says the local authority will continue to carryout inspections on the traders to ensure they abide by the law.

She has since cautioned traders to abide by the law in order to avoid being conflict with the local authority in their businesses.

