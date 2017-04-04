Infrastructure symposium set for April 19 to 21

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela says the 2017 infrastructure symposium is expected to attract about 400 major stakeholders in the infrastructure sector across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Mr Chitotela noted that although government has invested huge sums of money in infrastructure development, this has come with its own challenges.

He says it is the desire of his ministry that the upcoming symposium will provide the government a platform to find solutions to infrastructure development challenges through interaction with various players in the sector including the private sector.

Mr. Chitotela has since invited all stakeholders in the infrastructure sector including those in the financial and construction sectors and ordinary Zambians to take keen interest and participate at the upcoming symposium.

The infrastructure symposium which will be held under theme “Towards Smart Resilient Infrastructure” will take place from April 19 to 21 at the Mulungushi international conference and will be graced by President Edgar Lungu.