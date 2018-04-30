Kanye West defends pro-Trump sentiments in new song

After a week of controversial Twitter postings, Kanye West has defended his support of the US president in a new song.

The track Ye vs. The People sees the star trading lyrics with fellow-rapper T.I., who takes him to task over his support of Donald Trump.

“You representin’ dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted,” argues T.I., adding that West is emboldening “white supremacy”.

But the star stands his ground, insisting that he’s “fighting for the people”.

Alluding to a photo he posted of himself wearing Donald Trump’s famous Make America Great Again baseball cap, West raps: “Wearing the hat will show people that we are equal.”

“You gotta see the vantage point of the people,” spits back T.I. “What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil.”

West won’t be swayed, however.

‘Dragon energy’

“Make America Great Again had a negative perception,” he says. “I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction/ Added empathy, caring, love and affection/ And y’all simply questioning my methods.”

West – a mercurial and contrary performer at the best of times – has courted controversy with his support for President Trump and conservative commentators like Scott Adams and Candace Owens, who has spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement.

He first suggested an affinity with Trump during his 2016 US tour, praising the president-elect’s communication style while noting he had not voted.

Speaking on his reactivated Twitter feed earlier this week, West called Trump “my brother” and said they shared the same “dragon energy”.

But he later added: “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

BBC