Counterfeit products on market worries Kafwanka

Financial and Business Analyst Blessings Kafwanka has expressed concern over the increasing cases of counterfeit products on the market saying this has adverse effect on the country’s economy.

Mr. Kafwanka says these counterfeit products also have a negative impact on consumers and the genuine business owners as it hinders their growth.

Mr. Kafwanka tells QTV Business News that these counterfeit products also have a bearing on companies producing genuine products as they are unable to remit the required taxes to the government.

He is urging the government to put up measures to ensure that counterfeit products are not on the market due to the impact this has on businesses, consumers and the economy.