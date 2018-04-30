Avoid politics of pettiness, Mambo advises political players

Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says it is petty for Zambians to accuse every sitting republican president that is a foreigner.

Bishop Mambo says in as much as it is their right to question the nationality of President Lungu, it is not productive and adding any value to the productivity of the country.

He says the nation cannot continue on this path of counter accusation of the head of state just because they have scores to settle with him.

Bishop Mambo says President Lungu stood in 2016 for the second time and has wondered where all those accusing him of being a foreigner were.