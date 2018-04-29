ZCID suggests three church mother bodies takes up dialogue process

The Zambia Council for Social Development has expressed concern that the National Dialogue process has stalled for a long time as the longer it takes to move into the next stage will acutely affect governance; particularly the political environment which is an essential ingredient for development and prosperity of any nation and Her people.

ZCID Executive Director Lewis Mwape says his organization is worried that the Patriotic Front (PF) opts that the dialogue be led by the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) while United Party for National Development (UPND) is more comfortable to have National Dialogue be led by Commonwealth.

Mr. Mwape says the Zambian people are fully aware of the Genesis and the importance of the National Dialogue in fostering peace and harmony in the country and more importantly to help the nation to face the future with great hope and accountability on the part of our leaders from all spheres of life.

Mr. Mwape has since recommend that the National Dialogue be spearheaded by the three Church Mother Bodies.

He says this is historical and that every time the nation faces political conflicts, the Church becomes a neutral body to provide conflict resolution and national unity.