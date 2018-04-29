UPND accused of blocking Constitution Amendment Bill

The ruling Patriotic Front has accused UPND Members of Parliament of politicizing the Constitution Amendment Bill by stating that they will not support it when tabled before the House.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu on Friday said UPND Members of Parliament will not support the Constitution amendment bill when it is tabled before Parliament.

Mr. Mwiimbu told journalists in Lusaka that if the PF Government wants the support of UPND Members of Parliament, they should first commit to addressing all governance conflicts through dialogue before tabling the Constitution amendment bill.

But speaking during this week’s PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka that featured Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said it is very clear that the UPND MPs want to dramatize the bill in parliament.

Mr. Chanda has emphasized that it has been made clear that there will be wide consultation with various stakeholders before the bill is taken to parliament as opposed to claims by Mr. Mwiimbu.

He says the UPND is dwindling at the moment and that very soon the party will be a shell.

And Mr. Kafwaya said government has upgraded four primary schools into secondary schools so as to offer quality education services.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has challenged the media to go a step further in questioning political players on most of important issues in the country.

And PF Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe said the debate on President Edgar Lungu’s nationality is a Brought in Dead case.