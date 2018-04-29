Senior Chief Madzimawe counsels fellow chiefs

Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Chipata district eastern province has reminded traditional leaders across the country on the need to desist from engaging in politics and instead focus on issues that will help deal with challenges that affect their chiefdoms.

The traditional leader who has described the growing tendency by some traditional leaders of engaging in politics as nonsense has advised traditional leaders to leave politics to politicians and their subjects who are already engaged in active politics.

He says traditional leaders should focus their energies on helping change their subjects mindset on how they can use the resources they already have in their communities to ensure for development and address the challenges they face.

Chief Madzimawe traditional leaders have all it takes to help positively shape and change people’s mindset to that of addressing pertinent issues such as maternal health, education, GBV and issues of gender balance in communities among others.

Meanwhile chief Madzimawe together with his colleagues in eastern province have been awarded a recognition award by a Non Governmental Organization called “SAVE MOTHERS GIVING LIFE” over their efforts towards safe motherhood.

He has expressed gratitude over the recognition and repeated the call on other traditional leaders to apply their energies towards the welfare of their subjects.