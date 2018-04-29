PF settles for Maria Langa as its Chilanga candidate

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has adopted Maria Langa as a candidate for the forthcoming Chilanga Parliamentary by election slated for June 5th, 2018.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila made the announcement during a press briefing in Lusaka that just like the party outshined the opposition during last week’s local government by-elections, it will do the same for the Chilanga seat.

Mr. Mwila has also disclosed that Mandemvu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata, who is also Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has been appointed as the Campaign manager while Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, who is also Chongwe Member of Parliament, will be deputy.

He says Chongwe Mayor Geoffrey Chumbwe, has also been appointed to be deputy campaign manager as he will join forces with Mr. Mwakalombe.

And the PF Chief Executive Officer says the party expects violence free campaigns in Chilanga saying the ruling party will not tolerate any form of violence.

He says the campaigns should be free of victimization as the party expects free and fair election.

And Ms Langa has told journalist that she is humbled that the party settled for her after receiving over ten applications for the Chilanga seat.

Ms Langa is confident that she will win the election as she is on the ground and people have confidence in her.