MoF to commence consultations for 2019 National Budget

The Ministry of Finance will soon commence country-wide stakeholder consultations for the 2019 National Budget.

Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says this is in line with the Ministry’s aim to attain prudent budget management, accountability, and fiscal transparency.

Ms Mwanakatwe states that the exercise is also consistent with the Governments objective to achieve a simple, fair, and efficient tax system through consultation.

She says to operationalise the planned consultation process; her Ministry will be conducting town-hall budget forums on taxes; user fees and fines; and expenditure proposals for 2019.

She says the consultation forums are meant to engage as many citizens as possible in an open and transparent manner in the country’s quest for long-term growth.

Ms Mwanakatwe says in line with the Seventh National Development Plan [7NDP] and the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme [ESGP], the major points of discussion during the public consultations will include economic diversification and job creation; Poverty and vulnerability reduction; Reduced developmental inequalities; Enhanced human development; and, Enhanced governance environment for a diversified and inclusive economy.

The Finance Minister expects that through this process, domestic resource mobilization programmes will be enhanced through increased compliance and improved administration.

Ms Mwanakatwe further states that the measures to be discussed will cover the medium term as the country now moves towards announcing measures that will cover the medium term horizon.

She says the measures will contribute to the restoration of budget credibility through policy predictability, policy consistency, enhanced accountability, and improved resource targeting to ensure no one is left behind.