Law enforcers in Kabwe seize deceptive products worth K20, 000

Goods worth about K20, 000 have been seized from various shops in Kabwe by a joined operation conducted by Kabwe Municipal Council, Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency (ZCSA) and Zambia Police Intellectual Property unit.

Kabwe Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Mumba Mafwenko tells QFM News that the four law enforcers in an effort to ensure consumers get value for the products they are purchasing are conducting routine inspections of shops in the district to make ensure adherence to the law as stipulated in the Food and Drug Act 303.

Ms Mafwenko says the seized products which include food stuff and cleaning products were expired, had no or inadequate labeling, dented, damaged, counterfeits and deceptive in nature.

She says it has been observed that there is a growing trend by some shops to pre-package some products and not label them and in cases where the products are labeled, the information on the packaging is deceptive.

She has disclosed that during the inspections it was discovered that the said pre-packed products were underweight or were packaged in packs of a particular product when the content was something else.

Ms Mafwenko says this therefore means that the shops are deceiving consumers as they are selling products which are not of the quality and quantity as portrayed on the labels.

The shops that had their products confiscated are Nassy Trading, BY Enterprise, Wu and Pel Limited and Corner Supermarker and Bakery.

The shops were fined K750 each and the products have since been disposed off.