Kawambwa brought to a standstill as once co-joined twins get back home

The arrival of Bupe and Mapalo, the former co-joined twins , brought almost the entire business district of Kawambwa to a standstill as nearly every curious onlooker stood in awe watching their arrival back home.

The former co-joined twins arrived back to their home district after undergoing a successful operation at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

The procedure lasted for 12 hours on the material day.

And UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo tells QTV News that the Twins and their parents who were accompanied by a social worker, nurse and doctor from University Teaching Hospitals arrived in Mansa safely.

Ms Mashikolo tells QTV News that the twins were reviewed at Mansa General Hospital by Dr. Mapala and also at Kawambwa General Hospital by Dr Chongo who said the babies are in a stable condition.

Meanwhile Social welfare has placed the babies at Kachema Musuma children’s home where a team of doctors and nurses will be following up the babies to check on their progress before they finally proceed to their village in Chief chawatamwa’s area.

Ms Mashikolo says this has been in order to ensure that their home is well prepared to receive them in their local community.