Govt impounds 33 govt vehicles over weekend

Government through its transport control unit yesterday impounded over 33 government vehicles which were moving during the weekend without official permits in Livingston.

And Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati has indicated that government will not tolerate misuse of government vehicles by public officers for personal affairs especially during weekends.

Mr. Mutati who was part of the operation said irregularities in the auditor general’s report was as a result of misuse of public resources such as vehicles on maintenance and fuel costs.

Our staffer Alfred Mwansa who is in Livingston reports that some vehicles impounded include one from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), an ambulance, a small fire tender and many others.

Chief government transport controller Ernest Kunda says the vehicles were impounded because drivers did not have competence licences, while some did not have their log books signed.