Chongwe Mayor applauds President Lungu

Chongwe Mayor, Geoffrey Chumbwe has applauded President Edgar Lungu for re-launching the ‘Make Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign’.

Mr. Chumbwe says the re-launch of the campaign is timely and will help address the many challenges that come with poor sanitation.

He has observed that the call by President Lungu for change of mindsets by all cannot be over-emphasized if the re-launched campaign is to be a success.

Mr. Chumbwe has since called on all well-meaning Zambians to support the patriotic front government in its cause to improving the living standards of the people.

The Chongwe Mayor has assured that the local authority will be in the forefront in ensuring that the re-launched campaign is sustained by getting on board all players in the district.

He has further called on all Chongwe residents to support the call by President Lungu on the need to join in the cleaning of surroundings on an identified day every month, as guided by the government.

Mr. Chumbwe has also appealed to the business community in Chongwe district to get on board and support the government in ensuring that the district and the country in general is kept clean, green and healthy.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News Chongwe Municipal Council Public Relations Officer Namasiku Njovu.