ZYAFAC defends President Lungu’s graft fight strategy

Zambian Youths in the Fight Against Corruption (ZYAFAC) has called on relevant stakeholders to devise mechanisms on how the country can conquer corruption.

ZYAFAC Executive Director Maurice Malambo tells QTV News that merely attacking the government that it is not doing enough in fighting corruption is not helping the country in anyway.

Mr. Malambo is advising against using the fight against corruption as a political tool to gain political mileage.

He says concerned stakeholders should instead come up with solutions of how the nation can end corruption and save public resources.