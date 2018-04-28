President Lungu re-launches keep Zambia clean Campaign

President Edgar Lungu has today re-launched of the “make Zambia clean, green and healthy campaign” with a call on various producers to educate the consumers on proper waste disposal.

And president Lungu has reminded all citizens that it is an offence to keep premises dirty, filthy, depositing or allowing refuse to accumulate in our neighborhoods further directing councils to apply punitive measures upon individuals or property owners flouting the law.

Speaking during the launch where he also officially handed over the BH market to traders, President Lungu regretted that general cleanliness of premises, residencies and community surroundings in the country still remains a challenge.

The head of state says the lack of general cleanliness which has been compounded by indiscriminate waste disposal poses as a healthy risk to the general citizenry.

He has observed with concern how the practice has further been made worse due to failure by some companies in the private sector who have continued to produce products without taking responsibility to sensitize their customers on appropriate means of waste disposal particularly packaging materials.

He says the practice has also impacted negatively on most local authorities who have not been able to effectively collect and manage waste due to lack of capacity to do so, however reaffirming governments commitment to the implementation of the launch.

President Lungu has also reminded citizens on the need to Endeavour to mitigate possible harm to the environment by avoiding the indiscriminate cutting of trees and instead embracing the habit of planting trees and grass in the surroundings.

He has since stated that government is also working towards the enactment of the solid waste management legislation, in a bid to keep maintain and sustain our environment and further strengthen private sector participation in the provision of solid waste services.

Meanwhile minister of local government and housing, Vincent Mwale has allocated days to schools and churches every month for cleaning the surroundings.

He has emphasized his ministries commitment in ensuring that there is mindset change amongst the public regarding keeping the environment clean and healthy.

And Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo has assured his commitment in ensuring that the campaign is a success in Lusaka.