AVAP backs Constitution amendment

Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani says the constitution amendment is key to rolling out electoral reforms in the country.

Mr. Mulwani says this is why the constitution amendment should be made top priority.

In an interview with Q-News, Mr. Mulwani says certain provisions in the constitution have made it difficult to roll out some electoral reforms which could help address some challenges in the electoral process.

He says he believes that electoral reforms cannot take place without amending the constitution considering that the constitution is the Supreme law of the land upon which other reforms hinge.