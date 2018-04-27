Zambia currently losing K35 million daily in revenue at Kazungula border

Zambia is currently losing over 35 million Kwacha in revenue on a daily basis at Kazungula border, the Zambia Revenue Authority has disclosed.

ZRA Kazungula border station manager Rodger Kaonga says this follows the breakdown of the two pontoons at the border, thereby affecting revenue collection from trucks entering or leaving the country into neighboring Botswana.

Our staffer Alfred Mwansa who is in Kazungula reports that trucks are now spending over 10 days at the border before being cleared following the breaking down of the two pontoons.

Mr. Kaonga says the situation has prevented ZRA officers at the border from collecting the intended revenue.

He was speaking when Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati inspected operations of Engineering Services Corporation (ESCO), which runs the pontoons at the border.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati has directed ESCO to fix the pontoons within one week.

He told ESCO operations officer Henry Mtine that government cannot be losing revenue because of equipment which can be easily fixed.