UPND MPs vow not to support Constitution Amendment Bill in parley

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says UPND Members of Parliament will not support the Constitution amendment bill when it is tabled before Parliament.

Mr. Mwiimbu has told journalists in Lusaka that if the PF Government wants the support of UPND Members of Parliament, they should first commit to addressing all governance conflicts through dialogue before tabling the Constitution amendment bill.

Mr. Mwiimbu, who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament, has reminded the PF that they do not have the two thirds majority in Parliament to enable them pass the Constitution amendment bill on their own.

He says whether the PF likes it or not, they need the support of the UPND Members of Parliament, hence the need to first of all resolve all the existing conflicts through a genuine dialogue process.