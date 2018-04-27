Topstar connects Sesheke, Mwandi & Namwala Districts

Sesheke, Mwandi and Namwala districts in Western and Southern provinces respectively have become the latest districts to be connected to the Top Star Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal.

Speaking during the launch of the Digital Terrestrial Television transmission in Mongu, Western province Minister Richard Kapita says government is committed to ensuring all citizens have equal access to basic services and that the connection of the areas to the digital television signal is proof of this.

He says the national digital migration project is part of continued efforts to ensure efficient communication networks under the Smart Zambia campaign.

Mr. Kapita says the switch from analogue to digital TV transmission will result in improved mobile phone and internet services.

He has stated that these services are key in connecting communities in some of the remote and hard to reach areas by bringing information including financial services closer.

Mr Kapita has since advised members of the public to purchase the TopStar decoder and begin to access a wide variety of local and international channels.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-news by Top Star Public Relations Manager Mwazi Chanda.