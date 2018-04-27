Govt to lift suspension of transfer of mining rights

Mines Minister and Minerals Minister Richard Musukwa has announced that the suspension of issuance, renewal and transfer of mining rights and non-mining rights in five districts will be lifted on 2nd May, 2018.

In November Last year, the then Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma suspended mining licenses in Nyimba, Vubwi, Petauke, Rufunsa and Luano districts in order to curb illegal Gold mining.

Mr. Musukwa has told a news conference in Lusaka that out of a total of 158 mining rights issued, only 70 have been found compliant while 88 have been defaulting.

He says the 88 defaulting mining rights have been accorded sufficient time to exculpate themselves and possibly remedy their short comings.

Mr. Musukwa has warned that those who will fail to remedy the defaults within the stipulated time will have their mining rights terminated.

He says this is to ensure that only mining right holders who are committed and have the capacity to undertake mining operations are left to continue holding mining rights.

Meanwhile the Mines Minister says the Mines Safety Department has suspended operations at Nchanga Open Pit to enable the carrying out of a proper risk assessment from Mine management which indentifies probable hazards and related mitigation or prevent such happenings.