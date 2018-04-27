Govt happy with upgrade works on Levy Hospital

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr Kennedy Malama is confident that works to upgrade to upgrade Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka at a cost of US$48 million will be completed on schedule.

Last year in June 2017, the President Edgar Lungu upgraded Levy Mwanawasa Hospital into Levy Teaching Hospital.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2019.

Speaking when he inspected the construction works, Dr. Malama says the expansion of Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital will add more bed spaces from the current 150 to over 800 bed spaces.

Dr. Malama has appreciated the works done so far saying the contractor.

He says the expansion of the hospital will also change the total landscape in the way government provides health services in Lusaka.

Speaking earlier, Project Manager Zhang Xiang said they are committed to completing the works before the completion schedule.