Five people perish in Chirundu – Kafue road accident

Five people have died on the spot while five others are nursing serious injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a Crane along the Chirundu-Kafue road this morning.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who has confirmed the development to QTV News in a statement says the accident happened at 09:40hours at Kapirigonzi hill.

Ms Katongo says two women, two men and a girl all died on the spot after a Mitsubishi Sportero registration number BAF 1036 in which they were travelling in collided head on with an oncoming Crane.

She says five other passengers sustained serious injuries and are all admitted to Mtendere Mission Hospital in Chirundu district.

Ms Katongo says all the deceased and the injured were in the Mitsubishi Sportero while no one was injured from the crane.

The Police Spokesperson narrates that the accident happened when the driver of the crane lost control due to excessive speed and hit into the oncoming vehicle head on.