ZRA destroys 696 bricks of smuggled cigarettes worth K42, 723

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has destroyed 696 bricks of smuggled cigarettes worth K42, 723.

ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda in a statement says this is in line with the provisions of the customs and excise Act chapter 322, sections 204 (1) (b).

Mr. Sikalinda says the authority will ensure that smuggling is brought to an end at all costs to protect the Zambian economy.

He says smuggling promotes unfair competition as it affects market prices and impacts negatively on the economy.

Mr Sikalinda has reminded importers that the route to smuggling is long, rough and risky compared to the short,smooth and dignified route of compliance.

Meanwhile the authority has donated 133 cases of sugar and 10 cases of cooking oil worth over K35, 000 to vulnerable groups in Livingstone which include the Maramba Old Peoples’ Home, Lubasi orphanage, Lushomo orphanage and Choongo orphanage.

Mr. Sikalinda says the donations are as a result of seizures of various goods from different importers who had intended to evade paying duties and taxes by failure to declare their goods to customs at the Victoria Falls Port.