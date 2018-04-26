ZILARD bemoans current form of investment in Zambia

The newly formed Zambia Institute for Labour Research and Development (ZILARD) has observed that the current form of investment Zambia is attracting has suppressed workers’ voices in the country.

And the institute has expressed disappointment with employers who are ignoring labour laws meant to protect employees in the country.

Presenting the institute’s maiden research report dubbed ‘Picking Crumbs from the masters table: How the minimum wage regulations have failed protected workers in Zambia”, which coincided with the launch of the institute, ZILARD executive director Professor Trywell Kalusopa said the low levels of compliance by employers to the minimum wage regulations is disappointing.

He says some employers have continued paying workers below the minimum wage, while labour inspectors have remained dormant due to lack of capacity.

In a speech read on her behalf by ministry of labour permanent secretary Banarby Mulenga, labour minister Joyce Nonde has commended the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions ZCTU for establishing the institute.

The Minister is hopeful that through research, the institute will be able to provide guidance on policy matters and other issues affecting workers in the nation.

Speaking earlier, ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole observed that Zambia’s labour market has remained under researched.

He has since called for more stakeholders’ engagement if ZILARD is to succeed.