RTSA cautions motorists ahead of Kuomboka ceremony

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has appealed to all road users to exercise maximum patience and observe all road traffic regulations ahead of the Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu this Saturday, 28th April.

RTSA Deputy Director in-charge of Road Safety Gladwell Banda has advised road users to be cautious on the road bearing in mind the diverse range of road users that will be using the road during this period and the euphoria that characterizes this prestigious annual ceremony.

Mr. Banda has further reminded motorists to seriously consider road safety measures as they relate to cyclists, pedestrians and children seeking opportunities to capture memories of the event.

He says RTSA has intensified road traffic patrols before, during and after this period to ensure that roads are free of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol, excessive speed, use of mobile phones whilst driving and disregard of road traffic signs which are serious offences under the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.

And RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga has warned motorists that those that will be found wanting will be charged and prosecuted according to the provision of the law.

Mr. Mubanga has since advised members of the public to adhere to road safety measures which will ultimately help in saving lives.