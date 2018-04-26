President Lungu calls for joint efforts to end malnutrition

President Edgar Lungu has implored stakeholders to look for practical and sustainable approaches that will facilitate translation of the collective will and commitment to food and nutrition security priorities.

The Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Inonge Wina during the official opening of the 2018 National Food and Nutrition Summit in Lusaka.

President Lungu notes that latest statistics reflect an upward trend of obesity especially among women of child bearing age from 12 percent in 2007 to 19 percent in 2013.

He says overweight and obesity are risk factors for nutrition related non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.

President Lungu says a cultural shift is needed to bring together nutritionists, health workers, educationists, lawmakers, fitness coaches, lifestyle medicine professionals, Psychologists, civic and political leaders, the church, and traditional leaders among others, to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Head of State has emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together in order to walk the talk and end all forms of malnutrition.

And African Bank Representative Mary Monyau has noted with concern that nutrition programs are underfunded.

She says there is need to ensure that these programs are heavily funded.

Mrs. Monyau says the bank remains committed to ensuring that it helps and supports this critical sector in order to promote better human development.

Meanwhile, United Nations Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Coordinator Gerda Verburg has encouraged the government to ensure that it continues to invest in nutrition programs in order to reap better results.